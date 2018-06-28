Migrating birds create flu bonanza for scientists to study

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — For a few weeks each spring, some beaches along Delaware Bay turn into one of the world’s hot spots for bird flu.

Bird lovers excitedly watch when shorebirds migrating from South America to the Arctic flock to feast on eggs laid by an army of horseshoe crabs.

But it’s a bonanza for scientists seeking clues about how influenza evolves, in hopes of eventually better protecting people.

A team from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital collects potentially flu-infected bird droppings before the tide washes them away. Back in the lab, tests will show which viruses the birds swapped during the stopover.

While bird flu strains don’t easily spread to humans, viruses from wild birds can threaten poultry farms, and every so often can jump to pigs or even people.