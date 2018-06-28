Open
Close
Thursday, June 28, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » Mattis says US will keep current troop levels in South Korea

Mattis says US will keep current troop levels in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has reassured his South Korean counterpart that the U.S. will maintain its current number of troops on the Korean Peninsula.

Mattis told Defense Minister Song Young-moo in Seoul on Thursday that the American commitment to South Korea remains ironclad.

The U.S. has 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea.

Mattis met with Song during a brief stopover on his way from China to Japan.

His stop clearly carried a message of reassurance to the South Koreans in the wake of the cancellation of a major joint military exercise planned for later this year. Mattis said the U.S. commitment includes keeping “current U.S. force levels” on the peninsula.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.