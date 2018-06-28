Capitals re-sign Smith-Pelly, agree to terms with Kempny

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals are bringing back two of the more important from their Stanley Cup run by getting new contracts done with winger Devante Smith-Pelly and defenseman Michal Kempny.

Smith-Pelly had offers from other teams and took less money to sign a $1 million, one-year deal on Thursday. A person with knowledge of the move later in the day said the Capitals agreed to terms on a multiyear contract with Kempny. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

Smith-Pelly and Kempny were key acquisitions for the Capitals who played dividends in the playoffs. Smith-Pelly scored seven goals in the postseason, while Kempny filled the need for a top-four defenseman.

