AP Top U.S. News at 12:12 a.m. EDT
2018-06-28
Gunman kills 5 in attack targeting Maryland newspaper
The Latest: APME to support Capital Gazette reporters
Brazilian boy, 9, released to mom after US judge’s order
Minnesota approves Enbridge Energy Line 3 pipeline project
Mother: Girl at center of debate over brain death dies
Harlan Ellison, science fiction master, dies at age 84
Science Says: How family separation may affect kids’ brains
Suspect in California church murder appears to kill self
US trafficking report highlights vulnerability of children
California bows to beverage industry, blocks soda taxes