The Latest: Injured Dani Alves visits Brazil teammates

MOSCOW (AP) — The Latest on the World Cup (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

Injured defender Dani Alves has visited Brazil’s national team ahead of its match against Serbia.

The Paris Saint-Germain player was dropped from the World Cup squad because of a right knee injury but will watch Wednesday’s match in Moscow.

Alves had lunch with his former teammates at the hotel where Brazil is staying.

He says he needed to show his “good vibe” to the players on this important day for the team.

Alves says it will be special for him to watch the Selecao from the stands for the first time.

Brazil needs at least a draw against Serbia to advance to the round of 16.

___

12:25 p.m.

Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona says he is well after requiring medical treatment at a World Cup game in Russia.

Footage posted on social media showed Maradona apparently disoriented and being helped to climb stairs at Argentina’s 2-1 win over Nigeria on Tuesday.

He had earlier been seen reacting emotionally to the game and showing a middle-finger salute when Argentina scored. TV footage also showed Maradona with his eyes closed for part of the game.

Maradona says he was dizzy and his “neck hurt a lot,” so he was examined at the stadium.

Writing on Instagram underneath a picture of himself with medical staff, Maradona says, “I was checked by a doctor and he recommended me to go home before the second half, but I wanted to stay because we were risking it all. How could I leave?”

___

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup