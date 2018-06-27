South Sudan’s warring sides agree to permanent cease-fire

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan’s warring parties have agreed to a permanent cease-fire to take effect in 72 hours.

South Sudan’s government confirms the deal was signed after face-to-face talks between President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar in Sudan.

Sudan’s SUNA news agency says the agreement also calls for the opening of corridors for humanitarian aid, the release of prisoners and the withdrawal of forces.

The report says the agreement also calls on the African Union and East African regional bloc to provide forces to oversee the cease-fire.

Tens of thousands have been killed in South Sudan’s five-year civil war, which has created Africa’s largest refugee crisis since the 1994 Rwandan genocide and left millions near famine.

Multiple attempts at peace deals have failed in the past.