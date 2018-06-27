Can 1 man do it all? Turkey is about to find out

ISTANBUL (AP) — Critics warn that the new system of governance in Turkey effectively represents “one-man rule,” with no state body strong enough to check President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s authority. But there remains a sliver of hope — Erdogan does not have full hold of parliament without relying on a precarious ally, and the opposition may still challenge him.

Under the new system, Erdogan will need parliamentary approval for his budget, giving the assembly some control over government spending. Parliament can also shorten, extend or cancel a state of emergency, and presidential decrees passed during emergency rule must be approved within 90 days or become void.

Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party is six seats short of a majority. It will have to depend on its alliance with the small Nationalist Movement Party.