APNewsBreak: 2 Atlantic City casinos open a day early

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s newest casinos have thrown open their doors to gamblers — a day earlier than scheduled.

The previously shuttered Hard Rock and the Ocean Resort Casino were supposed to open Thursday, but both received permission Wednesday afternoon from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement to begin full operations, and both immediately started letting gamblers inside.

Both properties still plan elaborate grand openings Thursday.

The Hard Rock is the former Trump Taj Mahal, and Ocean Resort is the former Revel.

They were two of the five Atlantic City casinos that had shut down since 2014.

Together, they will restore about 6,000 of the 11,000 jobs that were lost in the shutdowns.