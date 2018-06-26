Open
Close
Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » US consumers were a bit less optimistic in June

US consumers were a bit less optimistic in June

WASHINGTON (AP) — American consumers lost a bit of their optimism in June but are still feeling good by historical standards.

The Conference Board, a business research group, says its consumer confidence index slipped this month to 126.4, down from 128.8 in May.

The index measures both consumers’ assessment of current economic conditions and expectations for the future. Their view of current conditions was almost unchanged from May; their outlook dimmed.

“While expectations remain high by historical standards, the modest curtailment in optimism suggests that consumers do not foresee the economy gaining much momentum in the months ahead,” said Conference Board economist Lynn Franco.

The U.S. economy is healthy. Unemployment is at an 18-year low 3.8 percent.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.