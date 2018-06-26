Senators seek more oversight of Trump diplomacy with NKorea

WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly introduced bipartisan legislation calls for stringent congressional oversight of U.S. nuclear diplomacy with North Korea as President Donald Trump looks to strike a deal with Kim Jong Un.

It comes two weeks after a historic summit where North Korea committed to “complete denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsula

Sen. Robert Menendez, top-ranking Democrat in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, says there’s a need for “robust consultation” with Congress because the joint statement emerging from the summit lacked details on how that would be achieved.

The bill is co-sponsored by Republican Sen. Cory Gardner, who chairs an Asia subcommittee.

The legislation, introduced Tuesday, calls for the president to submit a report on how the diplomatic negotiations with North Korea are expected to proceed, with continual written updates every 30 days.