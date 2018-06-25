Report: Protesters swarm Iran’s Grand Bazaar in Tehran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A semi-official news agency in Iran is reporting that protesters have swarmed Tehran’s Grand Bazaar amid nationwide anger over the country’s troubled economy.

The ISNA news agency said the protesters were forcing shopkeepers to close their stalls at the market on Monday.

Videos posted to social media showed protesters heckling those who refused to close, shouting in Farsi: “Coward!”

The Iranian rial has dropped to 90,000 to $1 on the country’s black market, despite government attempts to control the currency rate.

The economic trouble also comes as international firms have pulled away from Iran after President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.