Lowrie’s homer in 9th lifts A’s over Tigers 5-4

DETROIT (AP) — Jed Lowrie hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the top of the ninth inning to lift Oakland to a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Monday on a historic day for Athletics starter Edwin Jackson.

Jackson allowed a run and six hits in six innings in his first appearance for the A’s, tying a record by playing for his 13th major league team. Called up from Triple-A, the 34-year-old righty matched the mark for most clubs set by former reliever Octavio Dotel.

The A’s trailed 4-1 after Detroit’s Nicholas Castellanos hit a three-run homer in the seventh, but Oakland scored three in the eighth off Joe Jimenez to tie it. Then Lowrie connected for his 12th home run of the year, barely fair down the line in right field off Shane Greene (2-4).

Lou Trivino (6-1) got the win in relief, and Blake Treinen pitched the ninth for his 18th save in 20 chances. The A’s have won seven of nine.

Jordan Zimmermann pitched five scoreless innings for the Tigers, but that wasn’t enough to prevent Detroit’s sixth straight loss.

Stephen Piscotty and Jonathan Lucroy had three hits apiece for Oakland. Piscotty hit a solo homer in the seventh to tie it at 1. The A’s have homered in a record 26 consecutive road games.

Down by three in the eighth, Oakland chipped away against Jimenez. Marcus Semien hit a sacrifice fly, and Lucroy followed with an RBI single. Then Franklin Barreto tied it with a run-scoring double.

John Hicks hit an RBI single for Detroit in the fourth to open the scoring.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: Oakland reinstated LHP Ryan Buchter from the disabled list. He’d been on the DL since April 26 with a strained left shoulder. The A’s also purchased Jackson’s contract from Triple-A Nashville, designated RHP Liam Hendriks for assignment and optioned OF Nick Martini to Nashville.

UP NEXT

Detroit sends LHP Blaine Hardy (3-1) to the mound Tuesday night against Oakland RHP Frankie Montas (4-1).

