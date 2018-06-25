Hours before polls open, Trump to stump for S. Carolina gov

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Gov. Henry McMaster is fighting for his political life as the two-week sprint to South Carolina’s primary runoff comes to an end.

But McMaster could get a big boost over challenger John Warren on Monday. In the final full day of campaigning, President Donald Trump is making a trip to West Columbia to campaign for McMaster’s bid for a first full term in office.

Trump’s visit comes just hours before voters decide if they want McMaster or Warren as their GOP nominee for governor. McMaster was the top vote-getter in a June 12 primary but failed to get the 50 percent needed to win the nomination outright.

McMaster was the first statewide elected official in the country to back Trump’s presidential bid in early 2016, just before South Carolina’s primary.