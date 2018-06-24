Trump tweets, hard-right voters hamper GOP immigration push

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican apprehension over President Donald Trump’s next tweet and fear of riling conservative voters is undermining GOP leaders’ election-year struggle to shove an immigration bill through the House this week. That leaves their prospects for success dubious.

Party leaders hope to finally secure the votes they need for their wide-ranging bill. They’re planning tweaks they hope will bolster support from the GOP’s dueling conservative and moderate wings.

More importantly, wavering Republicans want Trump to provide political cover for immigration legislation that’s despised by hard-right voters. His recent statements on their bill have not been reassuring.

Last Tuesday, he privately told House Republicans that he backed their legislation “1,000 percent.” By Friday, he was tweeting that “Republicans should stop wasting their time on Immigration” and wait until after the November elections.