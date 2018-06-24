Trump says people from Mexico ‘invade’ US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump compares people entering the U.S. from Mexico to invaders and says they should be immediately sent back without appearing before a judge.

The American Civil Liberties Union said in response that such a step would be illegal and violate the Constitution that Trump swore to uphold.

Trump tweeted Sunday: “When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came.”

Trump has been criticizing immigration judges for weeks, both exaggerating the number currently hearing cases and saying that hiring more would be unnecessary.