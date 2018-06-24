Honda goal gives Japan a 2-2 draw with Senegal at World Cup

YEKATERINBURG, Russia (AP) — Senegal twice took the lead. Japan tied it up both times.

Keisuke Honda came off the bench and scored from close range in the 78th minute to give the Japanese a 2-2 draw with Senegal on Sunday at the World Cup.

The draw keeps the two teams at the top of Group H ahead of their final matches.

Sadio Mane gave Senegal the lead in the 11th minute, deflecting the ball into the net for his first World Cup goal, but Takashi Inui equalized with a well-placed shot from inside the area in the 34th.

Moussa Wague restored Senegal’s lead in the 71st minute. Honda came on the field a minute later and evened the score.

In their final group games on Thursday, Senegal will face Colombia in Samara while Japan plays Poland in Volgograd.



