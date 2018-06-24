First lady: Kindness and compassion are important in life

TYSONS, Va. (AP) — Melania Trump is telling a youth conference that kindness, compassion and positivity are important traits in life.

The first lady says that participants attending Sunday’s Students Against Destructive Decision national conference outside Washington have the power to be the “positive force” in people’s lives. She’s urging them to show each other respect, treat their communities like family, and have each other’s backs.

The group SADD was founded in 1981 as Students Against Drunk Driving but changed its name and mission in the late 1990s to highlight prevention of all behaviors and attitudes that are harmful to young people. That includes substance abuse, traffic safety and personal health and safety.

Mrs. Trump recently unveiled a campaign called “Be Best” that’s about helping children to be their best selves.