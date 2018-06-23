Paul Casey shoots 62 to take 4-shot lead in Travelers

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Paul Casey shot an 8-under 62 on Saturday to take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the Travelers Championship.

The Valspar winner in Florida in March for his first PGA Tour title in nine years, Casey called the bogey-free round at TPC River Highlands his best of the year.

The Englishman had six birdies and an eagle — at the signature par-4 15th hole — to reach 16-under 194. He broke out of the pack by hitting all 18 greens and has a streak of 23 straight heading into Sunday.

Russell Henley was 12 under after a 67, and J.B. Holmes, Anirban Lahiri and third-round leader Brain Harman were 11 under. Jason Day shot 66, and Bubba Watson 67, leaving them 10 under. Watson came from six back to the 2010 event and beat Casey in a playoff in 2015.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth was 3 under after a 71. He opened 63-73.