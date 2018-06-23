Ethiopians rally in support of new, reformist prime minister

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopians heartened by a wave of reforms under a new prime minister have packed a square in the capital in a show of support with numbers unseen in recent years in the East African nation.

In a cowboy hat and T-shirt, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is addressing the crowd in Addis Ababa’s Meskel Square as supporters wear clothes displaying his image and carry signs saying “One Love, One Ethiopia.”

The 42-year-old Abiy took office in April and quickly surprised Africa’s second most populous country by announcing the release of tens of thousands of prisoners, the opening of state-owned companies to private investment and the unconditional embrace of a peace deal with rival Eritrea.

The United States is among those expressing support for the changes in a key security ally.