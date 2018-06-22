PGA Tour: Brian Harman takes 1-shot lead in Travelers

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Brian Harman shot a 4-under 66 on Friday to move to 10-under par and then watched that hold up for the second-round lead in the Travelers Championship, thanks in part to a 10-second rule.

Harman finished a stroke ahead of Matt Jones and first round co-leader Zach Johnson, who lost a stroke during his round of 68 when his birdie putt hung on the lip of the cup at the third hole for longer than the maximum allowed 10 seconds before falling in, giving him a par.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth, tied with Johnson after an opening 63, had a 73 to drop into a tie for 25th at 4 under. He had a triple bogey on the par-5 13th and an eagle on the par-5 sixth.

Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey and Russell Henley were two strokes back going into the weekend. Two-time Travelers champion Bubba Watson was three back after a 63.