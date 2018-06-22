South Sudan peace deal attempt fails as Kiir rejects Machar

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The latest attempt at ending South Sudan’s civil war has failed as President Salva Kiir rejects working again with rival Riek Machar after their first face-to-face meeting in almost two years.

Government spokesman Michael Makuei says “this is simply because we have had enough of him.”

The rivals met this week in neighboring Ethiopia on its prime minister’s invitation.

Opposition spokesman Lam Paul Gabriel says “there was nothing agreed upon in the talks” and accuses the East African regional bloc of favoring South Sudan’s government.

Makuei says Machar is welcome to visit South Sudan but “we don’t want to have another fight.”

Machar fled after new fighting erupted in the capital in July 2016, ending a brief attempt at peace in which he returned to his role as Kiir’s deputy.