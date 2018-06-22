Fatal fight sets off anti-India protests, clashes in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police say at least two rebels, a police official and a civilian were killed during a gunbattle in disputed Kashmir, triggering anti-India protests and clashes in which several people have been injured.

Police say government forces raided a cluster of homes on a tip that rebels were hiding in the southern Srigufwara area and they came under fire from militants.

As the fighting raged, protests and clashes broke out near the site of the gunbattle and in other neighborhoods as residents tried to help the trapped militants escape.

Government forces fired shotgun pellets and tear gas at the stone-throwing protesters, injuring at least 20.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, but both claim it in its entirety. Many people in the part administered by India oppose its rule.