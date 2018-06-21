Lawyer: Fatally shot teen didn’t pose an immediate threat

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) — A lawyer for the family of a 17-year-old fatally shot by a Pennsylvania police officer seconds after he fled a traffic stop says the boy did not pose an immediate threat to anyone.

Civil rights attorney S. Lee Merritt said Thursday he doesn’t see justification for the use of deadly force by an East Pittsburgh police officer that left Antwon Rose Jr. dead.

Police on Tuesday night had stopped the car Rose was riding in as part of an investigation into an earlier shooting. Rose and another passenger ran from the car as an officer was taking the driver into custody.

The officer quickly shot three times, according to a video of the altercation posted to Facebook by a bystander.

City officials say the officer, who has not been named, was sworn in hours earlier.