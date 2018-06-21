2 Koreas meet to arrange reunions of war-split families

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North and South Korean officials are meeting for the first time in three years to arrange reunions between families divided by the 1950-53 Korean War.

Friday’s meeting at the North’s Diamond Mountain resort comes as the rivals take reconciliation steps amid a diplomatic push to resolve the North Korean nuclear crisis.

Seoul’s Unification Ministry said the meeting will discuss ways to carry out an agreement on the reunions made at a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

The two summits between Kim and Moon have opened various channels of peace talks between the Koreas, including military talks for reducing tensions across their tense border and sports talks for fielding combined teams at the upcoming Asian Games in Indonesia.