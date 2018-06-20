Dems unleash kitchen-sink strategy on immigration

NEW YORK (AP) — As the White House struggles to move past another self-imposed crisis, Democrats are fighting to ensure this one isn’t quickly forgotten.

Democratic leaders have met President Trump’s order to stop dividing immigrant families with skepticism, promising waves of protests, border visits and congressional oversight.

The fallout is keeping Trump and his party on the defensive. It’s also highlighting a scattershot strategy from a Democratic Party still searching for new leadership and a consistent message amid Trump’s continued missteps.

Some Democrats called for the homeland security secretary to resign. Other railed against perceived human rights violations. Liberal activists pushed plans to host protests across more than 200 U.S. cities at the end of the month.

And at least one Democrat prepared to risk arrest outside a Texas detention facility.