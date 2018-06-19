US poised to announce exit from UN human rights council

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is poised to announce its departure from the United Nations’ main human rights body in its latest withdrawal from an international institution.

Officials say Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will deliver the verdict on membership in the U.N. Human Rights Council in a joint appearance at the State Department on Tuesday. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly preview the decision.

Haley threatened the pullout last year citing longstanding U.S. complaints that the council is biased against Israel. But Tuesday’s announcement also comes just a day after the U.N. human rights chief denounced the Trump administration for separating migrant children from their parents.