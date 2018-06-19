Police, FBI seeking unknown Washington-area serial rapist

WASHINGTON (AP) — A still-unidentified serial rapist who preyed on housekeepers at Washington-area hotels has been indicted on the basis of his DNA profile.

The FBI and multiple Washington-area police departments announced the unusual step by the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Tuesday. Authorities have yet to determine the man’s identity. They say DNA evidence links the man to at least six rapes dating back to 2002 and makes him a potential suspect in at least three more.

Most of the victims were hotel housekeepers who were attacked while cleaning rooms. The law enforcement agencies also released a composite sketch of the suspect that was based on DNA modeling rather than eyewitness descriptions, and photos of a box cutter and a ring left by the man at different crime scenes.