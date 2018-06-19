Family separations at the border alarm child-welfare experts

Every day, child welfare agencies across America make difficult decisions to separate children from their parents. But experts say those agencies have ways of minimizing the trauma that aren’t being employed by the Trump administration at the Mexican border.

Among other things, child-welfare agencies often try to arrange visits between parents and children and keep communication open between them.

Many professionals are worried about what is happening to the more than 2,300 youngsters who have been separated from their parents by the Trump administration.

The experts cite research showing that family separation can cause long-term trauma for children.