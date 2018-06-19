Open
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
AP Top U.S. News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

‘Say bye to him’: Detainee recounts agents taking her son

Family separations at the border alarm child-welfare experts

Lewandowski on girl with Down syndrome: ‘Wah wah’

Senator denied entry to see Florida child migrant facility

Lawsuit: Chicago police falsely ID thousands as gang members

Police, FBI seeking Washington-area serial rapist

Fans grieve as detectives search for XXXTentacion’s killers

Google, Facebook, others speak out against child separation

Bucks’ Sterling Brown sues Milwaukee over stun-gun arrest

California advances biggest US change to police use of force

