WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on an inspector general report that criticizes the FBI and Justice Department (all times local):

3 p.m.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz says the people working for the FBI cannot be perfect.

Horowitz testified Monday at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his report issued last week. That report said former FBI Director James Comey was “insubordinate” in his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation during the 2016 presidential election but found no evidence the outcome of the investigation was motivated by political bias.

Horowitz says no “rule, policy or practice is perfect” and at the same time, “neither is any individual’s ability to make judgments under pressure or what may seem like unique circumstances.”

At the same hearing, FBI Director Christopher Wray says mistakes made by employees and cited in the report “do not define” the agency as a whole.

___

2:40 p.m.

The Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee disagrees with a report from the Justice Department’s inspector general that said the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe was not politically motivated.

Before a hearing on the report Monday, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa said text messages between FBI employees Peter Strzok (struhk) and Lisa Page criticizing Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump “prove that’s false.”

Both officials worked on the Clinton probe and later the department’s Russia investigation. In one text, Strzok says, “We’ll stop it,” regarding a Trump victory.

In the hearing, Grassley said people shouldn’t be “fooled” about bias at the department.

Grassley says if the texts hadn’t been discovered, Strzok and Page would still be investigating Trump and “texting about how they despised President Trump” and his voters.

___

2:25 p.m.

The Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says the Justice Department has a “serious credibility problem.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa made the comment during a hearing Monday on an inspector general report that criticizes the FBI and Justice Department for their handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

Grassley says “millions of Americans suspect that there is a double standard.” He says “they see a story of kid-glove treatment for one side and bare-knuckle tactics for the other.”

The report last week criticized former FBI Director James Comey for multiple decisions that investigators said broke from protocol. But the inspector general said it found no evidence that political bias affected the outcome of the investigation.

FBI Director Chris Wray and Inspector General Michael Horowitz are the two witnesses.