MALMO, Sweden (AP) — A Swedish newspaper is reporting that four people have injured in a shooting near a police station in the southern city of Malmo.

Witnesses told newspaper Aftonbladet they heard what sounded like 15 to 20 shots about 6:15 p.m. in the city center.

Aftonbladet says the shootings took place next to a police station so officers were on the scene immediately.

There were no immediate details on the conditions of the four people injured.