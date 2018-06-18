Pentagon suspends August military drills with South Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says it has formally suspended a major military exercise planned for August with South Korea, a much-anticipated move stemming from President Donald Trump’s nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The announcement Monday says all planning for the exercise has been stopped. Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White says the department has made no decisions on other military exercises with South Korea. Exercises with other countries in the Pacific will continue.

Trump’s abrupt decision to cancel what he called provocative and expensive “war games” appeared to catch U.S. defense officials by surprise last week and ran counter to long-held American arguments that the drills are critical for effective operations with allies. The Pentagon has for years flatly denied North Korean assertions that the exercises are “provocative.”