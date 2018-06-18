Immigration detention policy becomes major issue in media

NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy on immigration is blowing up into a major issue after simmering in the media for the past couple of weeks.

You could see that in the travel plans of television networks. Gayle King of “CBS This Morning” traveled to southern Texas to report on the story of children being separated from their parents. Lester Holt anchored NBC’s “Nightly News” from the border area on Monday, and other television talkers such as MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell are headed there.

Newly-released audio of wailing children reportedly recorded at a border detention facility added sound to images of children being held by federal officials. The audio was posted by the investigative site ProPublica.

And the White House held a late-afternoon briefing to defend its policy.