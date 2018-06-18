EU trade commissioner says trade liberalization has momentum

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom says trade liberalization continues to have global momentum despite recent U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Malmstrom was in Australia’s Parliament House on Monday to launch free trade negotiations between the European Union and Australia.

She says negotiators will meet for the first time in Brussels in early July.

She says “there is a lot” of global momentum for trade liberalization, despite the United States last month slapping the EU, Canada and Mexico with tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum. All vowed to retaliate by penalizing American products.

In a separate dispute, China is poised to penalize $50 billion in U.S. goods — many of them produced by supporters of President Donald Trump in the America’s agricultural heartland.