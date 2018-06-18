Open
AP Top News at 12:00 a.m. EDT

Recording of crying children at border adds to outrage

Unapologetic Trump digs in on immigration despite outrage

China says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visiting Beijing

Pentagon suspends August military drills with South Korea

Upping ante, Trump threatens new tariffs on Chinese imports

Authorities: Rapper XXXTentacion shot dead in Florida

On a big night for ‘Panther,’ Boseman honors real-life hero

Report says over 1 billion small arms in world, up from 2007

Doubts loom over Colombia peace deal with hawk’s election

Former Mexico President Vicente Fox joins High Times board

