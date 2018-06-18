AP Top News at 12:00 a.m. EDT
2018-06-18
Recording of crying children at border adds to outrage
Unapologetic Trump digs in on immigration despite outrage
China says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visiting Beijing
Pentagon suspends August military drills with South Korea
Upping ante, Trump threatens new tariffs on Chinese imports
Authorities: Rapper XXXTentacion shot dead in Florida
On a big night for ‘Panther,’ Boseman honors real-life hero
Report says over 1 billion small arms in world, up from 2007
Doubts loom over Colombia peace deal with hawk’s election
Former Mexico President Vicente Fox joins High Times board