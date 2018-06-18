Open
Monday, June 18, 2018
AP Top Entertainment News at 12:00 a.m. EDT

AP Top Entertainment News at 12:00 a.m. EDT

Authorities: Rapper XXXTentacion shot dead in Florida

On a big night for ‘Panther,’ Boseman honors real-life hero

Immigration detention policy becomes major issue in media

California lawmakers push diversity through film tax credit

Armani democratizes the double-breasted jacket

Box Office Top 20: ‘Incredibes 2’ record inches higher

New study finds continued gender disparity in book coverage

Geraldine McCaughrean wins Carnegie children’s book prize

Bail revoked for promoter of failed music fest in Bahamas

Author Junot Diaz cleared of wrongdoing in MIT investigation

