1 dead, 3 injured in van crash at end of Dutch pop festival

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A van has run into a small group of pop fans at a festival in the Netherlands, killing one and injuring three, before fleeing the scene.

Police in the province of Limburg say that authorities are still looking for the white van, hours after Monday’s pre-dawn crash near a camping site close to the famous Pinkpop festival in the southeastern municipality of Landgraaf.

The three-day concert is traditionally attended by tens of thousands of music fans and ended late Sunday with a performance by Bruno Mars.