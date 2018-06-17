Talk of the Town – MO Coalition for the Environment & Pedal the Puzzle

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest



The Missouri Coalition for the Environment (MCE) is Missouri’s independent, citizens’ environmental organization for clean water, clean air, clean energy, and a healthy environment. With the help of our members and allies we are making the world better. We believe in our air, water, and land are the gifts to sustain all life and we believe these resources should be available to serve the public interest today and for all future generations and not sacrificed for short-term gain. This work requires vigilance, stewardship, advocacy, compassion, and a heck of a sense of humor. We hope you will join us.Pedal the Puzzle is a group of individuals and companies, Moving Kids Off The Autism Spectrum, LLC., provides funding for families seeking advanced diagnostics and treatment with biomedical approaches. These techniques are designed to mitigate the symptoms associated with autism spectrum disorders. Our goal with early intervention is to provide recovery for children affected by food sensitivities, environmental toxins and/or specific genetic mutation. This race and day of celebration benefits our specific mission to further the exploration of how diet contributes to Autism and helping families afford specialized meal programs for their autistic love ones. Applicants are selected by a board of experienced parents who have worked at recovering their own children.