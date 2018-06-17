Nimmo, Cabrera hit HRs in 9th, rally Mets past D-backs 5-3

PHOENIX (AP) — Brandon Nimmo and Asdrubal Cabrera homered off Brad Boxberger in a four-run ninth inning and the New York Mets rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks led 3-1 entering the ninth and Boxberger (1-3), with his third blown save in 20 tries, struck out the first two batters.

Jose Reyes reached on a bunt single and scored on Jose Bautista’s pinch-hit double to cut the lead to 3-1. Nimmo, who doubled and scored in the first inning, followed with a two-run shot to right field to put New York ahead 4-3 and Cabrera’s solo shot made it 5-3.

The Mets split the four-game series in Arizona and won consecutive games for the first time since May 20-21. The Diamondbacks were 4-3 on the homestand.

Jeurys Familia (3-3), just off the disabled list, allowed a run in an inning of relief to get the victory.

Alex Avila reached to start the Arizona ninth when first baseman Dominic Smith dropped second baseman Cabrera’s throw for an error but Robert Gsellman retired the next three for his third save in seven tries.

Clay Buchholz and three Arizona relievers had shut down the Mets since the opening inning until the big rally.

David Peralta doubled in Arizona’s first run in the two-run fourth inning and made a diving grab in left field to rob Zack Wheeler of a hit to end the fifth. Jake Lamb’s bloop single in the eighth made it 3-1.

Buchholz went 5 2-3 innings, giving up a run and four hits.

Nimmo led off the game with a double, took third on a ground out and scored on Todd Frazier’s sacrifice fly to center.

The announced crowd was a sellout of 47,900, second-largest at Chase Field this season behind 48,703 for the season opener.

TOSSED

Mets left-hander Jason Vargas was ejected from the dugout by home plate umpire Jim Reynolds in the bottom of the fourth inning. Vargas is scheduled to start Tuesday night at Colorado.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: Familia had been sidelined since June 7 with a sore right shoulder. To make room, New York optioned RHP Jacob Rhame to Triple-A Las Vegas.

Diamondbacks: RHP Shelby Miller (Tommy John surgery) made his fourth rehab start on Saturday night. He threw 6 2-3 scoreless innings for Class A Visalia against San Jose. Miller allowed three hits and struck out 10 with no walks. He threw 81 pitches, 56 strikes.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (4-2, 1.55 ERA) takes the mound for New York Monday night in the opener of a four-game series in Colorado. LHP Tyler Anderson (4-1, 4.48) starts for the Rockies.

Diamondbacks: Arizona heads to Anaheim for a two-game interleague series with the Angels. RHP Zack Greinke (5-5, 3.87) starts for the Diamondbacks in Monday night’s opener.