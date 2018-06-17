Colombia’s president-elect seeks unity after polarizing vote

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s President-elect Ivan Duque is appealing for unity after winning a runoff election over a leftist firebrand whose ascent shook the political establishment and laid bare deep divisions over the nation’s peace process.

The conservative Duque was elected Sunday with 54 percent of the vote. He finished more than 12 points ahead of former guerrilla Gustavo Petro, though the runner-up’s performance was the best ever for the left in one of Latin America’s most conservative nations.

Duque will be Colombia’s youngest president in more than a century when he takes office in August and in his first remarks as president-elect he vowed to work tirelessly to heal divisions and govern on behalf of all Colombians. He also promised to attack corruption and cocaine production.