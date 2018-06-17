Open
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top News at 12:17 a.m. EDT

AP Top News at 12:17 a.m. EDT

Trump adviser Roger Stone reveals new meeting with Russian

5 dead as SUV chased by Border Patrol crashes in South Texas

Melania Trump ‘hates’ to see families separated at border

The Latest: More than 90 injured in Osaka-area earthquake

Hundreds of children wait in Border Patrol facility in Texas

Colombia’s president-elect seeks unity after polarizing vote

Art festival on verge of being shut down when shots rang out

Tough course or easy, Brooks Koepka repeats as US Open champ

Brazil held to 1-1 draw by Switzerland at World Cup

Trump adviser says ‘nobody likes’ family separation policy

