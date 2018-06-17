AP Top News at 12:17 a.m. EDT
2018-06-17
Trump adviser Roger Stone reveals new meeting with Russian
5 dead as SUV chased by Border Patrol crashes in South Texas
Melania Trump ‘hates’ to see families separated at border
The Latest: More than 90 injured in Osaka-area earthquake
Hundreds of children wait in Border Patrol facility in Texas
Colombia’s president-elect seeks unity after polarizing vote
Art festival on verge of being shut down when shots rang out
Tough course or easy, Brooks Koepka repeats as US Open champ
Brazil held to 1-1 draw by Switzerland at World Cup
Trump adviser says ‘nobody likes’ family separation policy