Frustrated Mickelson swats moving ball with putter at Open

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — Phil Mickelson’s frustrations are getting the best of him at the U.S. Open to the point he hit a moving ball with his putter.

It was a shocking display on the 13th green at Shinnecock Hills on Saturday. Mickelson’s bogey putt from above the hole ran by the cup and was headed down a slope when he ran over and swatted it back toward the hole as the ball was still moving.

Mickelson is celebrating his 48th birthday, and it’s one he is sure to remember. With the penalty, he was given a quintuple-bogey 9 on the hole and was 9 over for his round.

It was reminiscent of John Daly hitting a moving ball at Pinehurst No. 2 in the 1999 U.S. Open.