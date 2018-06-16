Open
Sunday, June 17, 2018
Sunday, June 17, 2018

AP Top International News at 1:12 a.m. EDT

1st boat of Aquarius convoy with 630 migrants docks in Spain

Fighting rages around airport in Yemen port city of Hodeida

Trump congratulates Hungarian leader who shares border views

Pakistan: Killing of Pakistan Taliban chief ‘significant’

China hikes tariffs on US soybeans, electric cars, fish

Former guerrilla, young conservative vie to lead Colombia

Taxi hits pedestrians near Moscow’s Red Square, injuring 8

Pope: Abortion is ‘white glove’ equivalent to Nazi crimes

The Latest: Houthis deny Saudi-led forces seized Yemen port

17 killed in stampede after brawl at crowded Caracas club

