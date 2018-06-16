AP Top International News at 1:12 a.m. EDT
2018-06-16
1st boat of Aquarius convoy with 630 migrants docks in Spain
Fighting rages around airport in Yemen port city of Hodeida
Trump congratulates Hungarian leader who shares border views
Pakistan: Killing of Pakistan Taliban chief ‘significant’
China hikes tariffs on US soybeans, electric cars, fish
Former guerrilla, young conservative vie to lead Colombia
Taxi hits pedestrians near Moscow’s Red Square, injuring 8
Pope: Abortion is ‘white glove’ equivalent to Nazi crimes
The Latest: Houthis deny Saudi-led forces seized Yemen port
17 killed in stampede after brawl at crowded Caracas club