Open
Close
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » American to pay $45M to settle airfare collusion lawsuit

American to pay $45M to settle airfare collusion lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — American Airlines has agreed to pay $45 million to settle a lawsuit that says it and other major U.S. airlines colluded to drive up the price of airfares.

In settling the case, American denied any wrongdoing. The company, in a statement, said fighting the case in court would be costly.

Earlier this year, Southwest Airlines also reached a settlement in the case, agreeing to pay $15 million. Southwest also denied any wrongdoing.

The lawsuit alleges that major U.S. airlines colluded to limit capacity in order to increase ticket prices.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.