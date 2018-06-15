Walmart heirs deny involvement in Georgia governor’s race

Representatives of the Walmart company heirs deny any involvement in the Georgia governor’s race after a candidate was secretly recorded saying he backed a school choice law because campaign money from the family’s non-profit foundation was at stake.

Republican Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle admits he made the remarks that have surfaced in the past week.

His campaign issued a statement Friday calling it “old news” that stemmed from a “purely political conversation” Cagle had in his campaign office.

Walton family members are leading supporters of the school choice movement in America, including charter schools and tax-credit vouchers for private schools.

The Waltons’ political affiliate denied any interest in the race, saying all speculation is unfounded.

