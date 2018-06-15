Open
Friday, June 15, 2018
Trump: North Korea starts returning remains of US soldiers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says North Korea has started returning the remains of US soldiers missing during the Korean War. Speaking with Fox News on the North Lawn of the White House, Trump defended his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying “they are already starting to produce the remains of these great soldiers.”

The president also said returning a military salute to a North Korean three-star general was being respectful. Says Trump: When Kim speaks “his people sit up for attention. I want my people to do the same.”

Trump challenged criticism of his vague joint statement with Kim. He said he got “everything” in the deal.

Trump also said meeting with Kim was important.

“If you don’t agree to meet, you know what you will have? You will have nuclear war,” he said.

