Giuliana Rancic returning to E! News in Sept. as co-anchor

NEW YORK (AP) — Giuliana Rancic will return to E! News this September as co-host of its nightly news program with Jason Kennedy, three years after leaving the gig.

She will replace Maria Menounos, who left last July following surgery to remove a brain tumor.

When Rancic left E! News, she stayed on as a co-host of its red-carpet coverage at award shows and on “Fashion Police,” which aired its series finale in 2017.

While anchoring E! News, Rancic’s likeability and humor landed her a reality series with her husband, winner of season one of “The Apprentice,” Bill Rancic. But she received backlash in 2015 when she critiqued Zendaya’s dreadlocks on a red carpet with what some believed were racist remarks.

Rancic apologized and said the full context of her comments were edited out.