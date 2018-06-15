‘Dancing with the Stars’ Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy engaged

Open
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Dancing with the Stars” cast members Jenna Johnson and Valentin Chmerkovskiy (shmehr-KAWF’-skee) are engaged.

Johnson on Thursday tweeted photos of her 32-year-old fiance on his knee popping the question in Venice. The next photo shows the 24-year-old kissing Chmerkovskiy.

He tweeted that he can’t wait to “make you my wife.”

Johnson won the show’s athletes-only season with Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon in May.

Chmerkovskiy’s brother, Maksim, married “Dancing with the Stars” dancer Peta Murgatroyd last year.

