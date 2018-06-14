South African police kill man after fatal mosque attack

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police say a man with a knife fatally stabbed two people and wounded several others at a mosque near Cape Town before police shot and killed the attacker.

Investigators are not immediately commenting on a possible motive for the attack in Malmesbury early Thursday.

South Africa’s Muslim Judicial Council says it is “shocked to its core” by the attack and is urging people not to jump to conclusions “until clarity can be given.”

On May 10, assailants killed one person and injured two others in a similar attack on a mosque in the eastern town of Verulam, near Durban. No arrests have been made.