Open
Close
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Entertainment News » Celebrities » MMA star McGregor in plea negotiations after melee

MMA star McGregor in plea negotiations after melee

NEW YORK (AP) — Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is in plea negotiations to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a Brooklyn arena.

The 29-year-old Irish fighter and co-defendant Cian (KEE’-uhn) Cowley remained free on bail after a brief court appearance on Thursday.

They are due back in court July 26.

A prosecutor said plea negotiations are ongoing.

Video footage showed McGregor hurling a hand truck at a bus full of fighters after a press conference for UFC 223 at Barclays Center in April.

Fighters Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg were injured by shattered glass and unable to compete.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.